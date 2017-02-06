Killers in Canada who claimed they we...

Killers in Canada who claimed they were mentally ill, not criminally...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Northern Life

Vincent Li, now known as Will Baker, stabbed and beheaded a young man sleeping next to him on a Greyhound Bus in Manitoba in 2008. He said he heard the voice of God telling him that Tim McLean was an alien whom he needed to destroy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 3 hr Cadaverously old ... 8
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) 13 hr Bare Bum Bomb Squad 19
News Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08) 22 hr WyldBoii 27
News Trudeau invited to his 'favourite spot in Canada' Sat watch 4 WereWolves 1
News Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child ... Feb 4 no Wynne situatio... 1
News Students weighed down by school stress Feb 4 Super Bowl 2morro... 1
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Feb 3 PILASTERs Proskat... 3
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,149 • Total comments across all topics: 278,620,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC