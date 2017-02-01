Judge to rule in B.C. child bride case centred on sect's polygamous beliefs

A B.C. Supreme Court judge is expected to deliver his ruling Friday in the case of three people accused of removing girls from Canada so they could be placed in plural marriages. Evidence presented to Justice Paul Pearlman in a Cranbrook, B.C., courtroom late last year delved into the polygamous beliefs and practices in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

