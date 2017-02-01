Judge to rule in B.C. child bride case centred on sect's polygamous beliefs
A B.C. Supreme Court judge is expected to deliver his ruling Friday in the case of three people accused of removing girls from Canada so they could be placed in plural marriages. Evidence presented to Justice Paul Pearlman in a Cranbrook, B.C., courtroom late last year delved into the polygamous beliefs and practices in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electoral reform process halted
|3 hr
|Willie
|1
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Sargent Renfrew D...
|14
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|4 hr
|TAX the RICH Canada
|3
|Racist graffiti drawn on family's car
|19 hr
|Problem Child
|1
|No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate...
|20 hr
|RDL
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Wed
|oh good
|7
|Canadians expected to rally
|Tue
|Cadaverously old ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC