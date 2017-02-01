Judge to rule in B.C. child bride cas...

Judge to rule in B.C. child bride case centred on sect's polygamous beliefs

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

A B.C. Supreme Court judge is expected to deliver his ruling Friday in the case of three people accused of removing girls from Canada so they could be placed in plural marriages. Evidence presented to Justice Paul Pearlman in a Cranbrook, B.C., courtroom late last year delved into the polygamous beliefs and practices in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Electoral reform process halted 3 hr Willie 1
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) 3 hr Sargent Renfrew D... 14
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... 4 hr TAX the RICH Canada 3
News Racist graffiti drawn on family's car 19 hr Problem Child 1
News No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate... 20 hr RDL 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Wed oh good 7
News Canadians expected to rally Tue Cadaverously old ... 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,079 • Total comments across all topics: 278,518,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC