Invasive mussels spotted closer to th...

Invasive mussels spotted closer to the Okanagan

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Penticton Western

The Okanagan Basin Water Board is calling on the province to include proper mussel prevention funding in light of news that the invasive species has been found in a Montana lake, only a few hours away from the B.C. border. The call comes in a letter from new OBWB's new chairwoman Tracy Gray addressed to B.C.'s environment minister, Mary Polak, Premier Christy Clark and Finance Minister Mike de Jong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Penticton Western.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ... 3 hr need 2 flush some 1
News Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ... 3 hr what a mess 1
News Don't go changing? Alberta MLA wants to drop da... 9 hr Abby J 1
News News of the Weird Mon Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir... Mon Canadianstayhome 2
News Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump? Mon Canadianstayhome 3
News RCMP say 2 students hit crossing busy highway, ... Sun just a gringo 5
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,973 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC