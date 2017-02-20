Invasive mussels spotted closer to the Okanagan
The Okanagan Basin Water Board is calling on the province to include proper mussel prevention funding in light of news that the invasive species has been found in a Montana lake, only a few hours away from the B.C. border. The call comes in a letter from new OBWB's new chairwoman Tracy Gray addressed to B.C.'s environment minister, Mary Polak, Premier Christy Clark and Finance Minister Mike de Jong.
