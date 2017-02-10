IHIT investigates suspicious death on popular Port Coquitlam trail
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is blocking off a popular trail in Port Coquitlam Sunday morning as they look into a suspicious death. Officers are on the Traboulay PoCo Trail behind the Hyde Creek Recreation Centre where Coquitlam RCMP found an injured male around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir...
|Sat
|Flash
|1
|Is it Freedom 85 for today's fortysomethings?
|Feb 9
|Frosty
|1
|Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh...
|Feb 8
|others-say
|1
|CP Railway crossings getting minor repairs (May '14)
|Feb 7
|Carol
|4
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|Feb 7
|highway391north - MB
|21
|Video and Slideshow: Federal government signs l...
|Feb 7
|Meanwhile
|2
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Feb 6
|Cadaverously old ...
|8
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC