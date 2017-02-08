ICBC to reinstate free windshield chip repairs
Repairing rock chips at no charge will save ICBC and its customers money on windshield replacement claims, the Crown insurance agency says. ICBC CEO Mark Blucher and Transportation Minister Todd Stone announced the new program in Kamloops Wednesday, saying it will save 8,000 windshields a year from being sent to landfills.
