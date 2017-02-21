Ian Hewitt sentenced to 12 years for ...

Ian Hewitt sentenced to 12 years for fatal stabbing of Angela Crossman

A man who admitted to being involved in the 2009 stabbing death of Angela Crossman of Abbotsford was sentenced yesterday to serve an additional 9.5 years in prison. Ian Michael Hewitt, 39, was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster to 12 years on a charge of manslaughter, but he was given 2.5 years' credit for time already served.

