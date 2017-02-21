Ian Hewitt sentenced to 12 years for fatal stabbing of Angela Crossman
A man who admitted to being involved in the 2009 stabbing death of Angela Crossman of Abbotsford was sentenced yesterday to serve an additional 9.5 years in prison. Ian Michael Hewitt, 39, was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster to 12 years on a charge of manslaughter, but he was given 2.5 years' credit for time already served.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Abbotsford News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Feb 23
|Commandant Hard Ass
|11
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Feb 21
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Feb 21
|what a mess
|1
|Don't go changing? Alberta MLA wants to drop da...
|Feb 21
|Abby J
|1
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir...
|Feb 20
|Canadianstayhome
|2
|Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump?
|Feb 20
|Canadianstayhome
|3
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC