Hugs, kisses not in cards for Valentine's Day start at B.C. legislature
Romance is not in the cards for British Columbia's politicians who return to the legislature Valentine's Day for a throne speech that sets the stage for a provincial budget and a scrappy spring election, say political experts. Premier Christy Clark's Liberals are coming back rattled over a website hacking affair of their own making, while the New Democrats are looking to raise the profile of their leader, John Horgan, say political scientists Hamish Telford and Michael Prince.
