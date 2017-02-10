Hugs, kisses not in cards for Valenti...

Hugs, kisses not in cards for Valentine's Day start at B.C. legislature

10 hrs ago

Romance is not in the cards for British Columbia's politicians who return to the legislature Valentine's Day for a throne speech that sets the stage for a provincial budget and a scrappy spring election, say political experts. Premier Christy Clark's Liberals are coming back rattled over a website hacking affair of their own making, while the New Democrats are looking to raise the profile of their leader, John Horgan, say political scientists Hamish Telford and Michael Prince.

British Columbia

