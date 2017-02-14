How To Get $20,000 Off The Price Of A Master's Degree

There's an experiment underway at a few top universities around the world to make some master's degrees out there more affordable. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, for example, says the class of 2018 can get a master's degree in supply chain management for more than $20,000 off from the university's normal price, which runs upwards of $67,000 for the current year academic year.

