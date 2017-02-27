Homelessness task force calls on prov...

Homelessness task force calls on province for poverty reduction strategy

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Langley Times

A task force of Metro Vancouver mayors and business leaders released 12 recommendations to combat homelessness in the region on Monday, again calling on the provincial and federal governments to create and fund a provincial poverty reduction plan. The report focused on three goals: preventing people from becoming homeless, serving them if they become homeless, and helping them into housing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Sun Dark Whatever 12
News Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ... Feb 21 need 2 flush some 1
News Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ... Feb 21 what a mess 1
News Don't go changing? Alberta MLA wants to drop da... Feb 21 Abby J 1
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir... Feb 20 Canadianstayhome 2
News Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump? Feb 20 Canadianstayhome 3
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,075 • Total comments across all topics: 279,197,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC