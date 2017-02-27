Homelessness task force calls on province for poverty reduction strategy
A task force of Metro Vancouver mayors and business leaders released 12 recommendations to combat homelessness in the region on Monday, again calling on the provincial and federal governments to create and fund a provincial poverty reduction plan. The report focused on three goals: preventing people from becoming homeless, serving them if they become homeless, and helping them into housing.
