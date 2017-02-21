Highlights of the 2017-18 British Columbia budget
B.C. Finance Minister Michael de Jong arrives to deliver a balanced budget for a fifth year in a row at Legislative Assembly in Victoria, B.C. Tuesday, February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito - A forecast surplus of $295 million, a fifth consecutive balanced budget with projections to remain in the black for the next two years, with a $223 million surplus in 2019-20.
