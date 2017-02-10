High-risk sex offender moves to Chill...

High-risk sex offender moves to Chilliwack

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chilliwack Progress

"He has maintained a predatory and opportunistic pattern of sexually offending against children and poses a significant risk to the safety of prepubescent girls," the BC Corrections said in a public notification issued Thursday. The 68-year-old Ellis had originally said he wanted to move to Hope, a move that triggers the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General to issue a warning, but has since moved to Chilliwack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chilliwack Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is it Freedom 85 for today's fortysomethings? Thu Frosty 1
News Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh... Feb 8 others-say 1
News CP Railway crossings getting minor repairs (May '14) Feb 7 Carol 4
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Feb 7 highway391north - MB 21
News Video and Slideshow: Federal government signs l... Feb 7 Meanwhile 2
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Feb 6 Cadaverously old ... 8
News Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08) Feb 5 WyldBoii 27
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,866 • Total comments across all topics: 278,759,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC