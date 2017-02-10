High-risk sex offender moves to Chilliwack
"He has maintained a predatory and opportunistic pattern of sexually offending against children and poses a significant risk to the safety of prepubescent girls," the BC Corrections said in a public notification issued Thursday. The 68-year-old Ellis had originally said he wanted to move to Hope, a move that triggers the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General to issue a warning, but has since moved to Chilliwack.
