Growers look to branch out

Growers look to branch out

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Castanet.net

Members of the BC Fruit Growers Association have gathered in Penticton for their annual convention and are looking to build alliances outside the province in order to strengthen the fruit-growing industry. Association president Fred Steele says his group's new bare-ground planting program to replant or reclaim orchards is vital if growers hope to move from sustainability to profitability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) 14 hr PILASTERs Proskat... 3
News Electoral reform process halted 19 hr Willie 1
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) 20 hr Sargent Renfrew D... 14
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... 20 hr TAX the RICH Canada 3
News Racist graffiti drawn on family's car Thu Problem Child 1
News No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate... Thu RDL 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Wed oh good 7
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,540,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC