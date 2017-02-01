Green wins gold for Okanagan College
Green technology took top honours at the 25th annual Tommie awards, with two Okanagan College projects recognized for their environmental innovation. One of the most advanced and sustainable trades training facilities in the world, OC's new trades complex at the Kelowna campus landed top spot for Best Environmental Initiative at the Canadian Home Builders' Association - Okanagan Chapter awards gala on the weekend.
