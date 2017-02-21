Geotechnical experts called as 400-metre crack spotted near Site C work area
BC Hydro has confirmed that a 400-metre crack has appeared in the ground near the Site C hydroelectric project in northeastern British Columbia. In a news release, Hydro says the crack is by a road built to truck away unstable soil before work begins on the foundation for the proposed dam across the Peace River, west of Fort St. John.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Thu
|Commandant Hard Ass
|11
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Feb 21
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Feb 21
|what a mess
|1
|Don't go changing? Alberta MLA wants to drop da...
|Feb 21
|Abby J
|1
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir...
|Feb 20
|Canadianstayhome
|2
|Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump?
|Feb 20
|Canadianstayhome
|3
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC