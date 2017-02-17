Friendly wallaby still on the loose after escape in Langley, B.C.
The roughly metre-high creature, similar to a kangaroo, has been on the hop since earlier this week when RCMP say it escaped from an enclosure inside a home. In Twitter exchanges, RCMP have said the wallaby is a very friendly pet, but it doesn't seem interested in coming in from the cold.
