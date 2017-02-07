Four charged in Saanich Peninsula drug bust
Police discovered more than $1 million in cash in a backyard and seized enough date rape drug to dose every student at the University of Victoria. They are among the more startling pieces of evidence produced at a press conference yesterday in Sidney detailing a year-long investigation that culminated in four people being arrested.
