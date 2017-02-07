Four charged in Saanich Peninsula dru...

Four charged in Saanich Peninsula drug bust

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

Police discovered more than $1 million in cash in a backyard and seized enough date rape drug to dose every student at the University of Victoria. They are among the more startling pieces of evidence produced at a press conference yesterday in Sidney detailing a year-long investigation that culminated in four people being arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh... 4 hr others-say 1
News CP Railway crossings getting minor repairs (May '14) 22 hr Carol 4
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Tue highway391north - MB 21
News Video and Slideshow: Federal government signs l... Tue Meanwhile 2
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Mon Cadaverously old ... 8
News Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08) Sun WyldBoii 27
News Trudeau invited to his 'favourite spot in Canada' Feb 4 watch 4 WereWolves 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,462 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC