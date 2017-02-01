Former RCMP officer tells husband poi...

Former RCMP officer tells husband poisoned case that wife offered to get gun

A former RCMP officer told a court in Cranbrook, B.C., that she overheard the woman accused of pushing her husband to kill himself call the man a coward and offer to get him a gun. Terri Reimer is accused in provincial court of counselling her husband Bill Reimer to commit suicide as well as administering a noxious substance with the intent to endanger.

