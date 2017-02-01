Former ICBC employee charged in relation to Justice Institute attacks
Surveillance video of the many arsons targeting students and staff of the Justice Institute of B.C. in 2011 and 2012. An ICBC employee has been charged in connection with the attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist graffiti drawn on family's car
|15 hr
|Problem Child
|1
|No charges for Nanaimo RCMP members investigate...
|15 hr
|RDL
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Wed
|oh good
|7
|Canadians expected to rally
|Tue
|Cadaverously old ...
|2
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Liars
|2
|Nanaimo bridges closed briefly while Mounties i...
|Tue
|mike l
|1
|'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ...
|Jan 31
|we will see
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC