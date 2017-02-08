Flight delays and cancellations tonight

Flight delays and cancellations tonight

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Kelowna Capital News

WestJet issued a warning just before 5 p.m. that all passengers flying in or out of Kelowna, Penticton and Kamloops should check their flight status as weather may cause delays or cancellations. "We advise all guests travelling to or from these cities between February 8 and February 10, 2017 to check the status of their flights prior to leaving for the airport," writes WestJet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kelowna Capital News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh... 17 hr others-say 1
News CP Railway crossings getting minor repairs (May '14) Tue Carol 4
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Tue highway391north - MB 21
News Video and Slideshow: Federal government signs l... Tue Meanwhile 2
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Mon Cadaverously old ... 8
News Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08) Feb 5 WyldBoii 27
News Trudeau invited to his 'favourite spot in Canada' Feb 4 watch 4 WereWolves 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,578 • Total comments across all topics: 278,692,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC