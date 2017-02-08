Flight delays and cancellations tonight

WestJet issued a warning just before 5 p.m. that all passengers flying in or out of Kelowna, Penticton and Kamloops should check their flight status as weather may cause delays or cancellations. "We advise all guests travelling to or from these cities between February 8 and February 10, 2017 to check the status of their flights prior to leaving for the airport," writes WestJet.

