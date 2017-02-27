Five overdose deaths in Abbotsford in January
The figure is contained within the latest report from the BC Coroners service, which showed that British Columbia's epidemic of fatal opioid overdoses continued into January, with 116 people dying around the province . A total of 116 people in B.C. died of an illicit drug overdose in the first month of 2017, according to a new B.C. Coroners Service report released Friday.
