First court appearance for accused in Justice Institute attacks

5 hrs ago

A former ICBC employee charged with accessing the personal information of the Justice Institute attack victims made her first appearance in court on Wednesday. Candy Rheaume, 44, is charged with unauthorized use of a computer by accessing names of the attack victims using ICBC's computers.

Read more at The Aldergrove Star.

British Columbia

