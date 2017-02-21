Final days for Chilliwack Airport Cof...

Final days for Chilliwack Airport Coffee Shop

14 hrs ago Read more: Langley Advance

The final pies are being baked, the employees have their layoff notices, crowds are gathering for one last slice, and the iconic Chilliwack Airport Coffee Shop is set to close its doors for good this weekend. Recreational pilots across B.C. know Chilliwack because of the coffee shop and its famous "I Fly for Pie" logo that put the city on the map.

British Columbia

