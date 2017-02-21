Final days for Chilliwack Airport Coffee Shop
The final pies are being baked, the employees have their layoff notices, crowds are gathering for one last slice, and the iconic Chilliwack Airport Coffee Shop is set to close its doors for good this weekend. Recreational pilots across B.C. know Chilliwack because of the coffee shop and its famous "I Fly for Pie" logo that put the city on the map.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|3 hr
|Commandant Hard Ass
|11
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Tue
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Tue
|what a mess
|1
|Don't go changing? Alberta MLA wants to drop da...
|Tue
|Abby J
|1
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir...
|Feb 20
|Canadianstayhome
|2
|Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump?
|Feb 20
|Canadianstayhome
|3
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC