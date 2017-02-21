Fentanyl overdose deaths continue to ...

Fentanyl overdose deaths continue to rise in number despite new efforts

BC's chief coroner released January drug death statistics last week that show eight people died from an overdose in Kelowna. It means that fentanyl is continuing to reach users at a high rate, and measures implemented to curb its deadly effects have yet to take hold.

