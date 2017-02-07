Father wins appeal of his conviction for hitting daughter with belt

A Salmon Arm father who pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon after striking his 13-year-old daughter with a belt when he discovered her 'sexting' has won an appeal of his sentence. The offence took place when the man, who cannot be named to protect his daughter's identity, found "inappropriate photos of his daughter, sent to boys, and inappropriate photos from boys, sent to his daughter," stated the pre-sentence report.

