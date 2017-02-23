Experts call for more co-ordination in addiction treatment, less stigma
B.C.'s chief medical officer Perry Kendall speaks about the latest statistics on illicit drug overdose deaths and fentanyl-detected overdose deaths during a press conference in Victoria on January 18, 2017. Kendall says far more needs to be done to bridge the divide between mental-health and addiction treatment in order to tackle Canada's growing overdose crisis.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito VANCOUVER - British Columbia's approach to treating addiction amounts to "a series of disconnected silos" that in some instances increases the likelihood someone will overdose, says the province's chief medical officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|18 hr
|Commandant Hard Ass
|11
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Tue
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Tue
|what a mess
|1
|Don't go changing? Alberta MLA wants to drop da...
|Feb 21
|Abby J
|1
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir...
|Feb 20
|Canadianstayhome
|2
|Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump?
|Feb 20
|Canadianstayhome
|3
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC