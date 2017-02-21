Electric charged taxi ride

Quality of service combined with social environmental responsibility has fueled the creation of a new Tesla electric vehicle taxi service initiated by a local entrepreneur. Dale Conway officially unveiled Current Taxi, consisting of a fleet of two new Tesla vehicles, one a 5-seat sedan and the other a 7-seat sport utility vehicle, now offering service across the Central Okanagan, from Peachland to Lake Country.

