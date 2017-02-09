Dutch prosecutors seek 11 years for alleged cyber bully also charged in Canada
Dutch prosecutors on Thursday sought the maximum possible sentence - nearly 11 years - for a man charged with cyberbullying dozens of young girls and gay men and who is also accused in Canada of sexually extorting Amanda Todd, a 15-year-old girl who later killed herself. In an emotional closing statement, prosecutor Annet Kramer urged judges at a court in Amsterdam to sentence the 38-year-old suspect, identified only as Aydin C., to 10 years and eight months in prison, saying he subjected some of his victims to years of emotional abuse.
