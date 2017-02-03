Dukhia confirms withdrawal from BCFGA president race
B.C. Tree Fruits president Jeet Dukhia confirmed this morning that he will not run for president of the fruit grower's association as well Though he said there is no bar to being president of both organizations, Dukhia, who is president of B.C. Tree Fruits, said he didn't want to be splitting his work. "I would like to withdraw my nomination as president of the BCFGA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vernon Morning Star.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child ...
|6 hr
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Students weighed down by school stress
|6 hr
|Super Bowl 2morro...
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
|Electoral reform process halted
|Fri
|Willie
|1
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Sargent Renfrew D...
|14
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|Fri
|TAX the RICH Canada
|3
|Racist graffiti drawn on family's car
|Thu
|Problem Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC