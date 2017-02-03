Dukhia confirms withdrawal from BCFGA...

Dukhia confirms withdrawal from BCFGA president race

B.C. Tree Fruits president Jeet Dukhia confirmed this morning that he will not run for president of the fruit grower's association as well Though he said there is no bar to being president of both organizations, Dukhia, who is president of B.C. Tree Fruits, said he didn't want to be splitting his work. "I would like to withdraw my nomination as president of the BCFGA.

