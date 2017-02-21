Delta Police seek public assistance i...

Delta Police seek public assistance in locating missing North Delta man

21 hrs ago Read more: Peace Arch News

Delta Police are asking for the public's help in finding 52-year-old North Delta resident Allen Skedden. He was last seen the evening of Feb. 21. Skedden was reported missing on Feb. 22 after leaving his residence in the 7800-block of 117 Street the day before and not returning.

