Delta Police seek public assistance in locating missing North Delta man
Delta Police are asking for the public's help in finding 52-year-old North Delta resident Allen Skedden. He was last seen the evening of Feb. 21. Skedden was reported missing on Feb. 22 after leaving his residence in the 7800-block of 117 Street the day before and not returning.
