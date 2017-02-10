Coquihalla Highway closed again overnight due to spun out trucks
DriveBC says a stretch of Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt was closed in both directions overnight after some transport trucks lost control and spun out. The closure caused a huge traffic backup, just as it did the previous night when the highway linking British Columbia's south coast and the Interior was shutdown by freezing rain and heavy snow.
