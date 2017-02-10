Coquihalla Highway closed again overn...

Coquihalla Highway closed again overnight due to spun out trucks

Chilliwack Times

DriveBC says a stretch of Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt was closed in both directions overnight after some transport trucks lost control and spun out. The closure caused a huge traffic backup, just as it did the previous night when the highway linking British Columbia's south coast and the Interior was shutdown by freezing rain and heavy snow.

British Columbia

