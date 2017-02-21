Convicted British Columbia killer Kel...

Convicted British Columbia killer Kelly Ellard to ask for parole again

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The News

Convicted killer Kelly Ellard is expected to once again ask for escorted releases today, nearly 20 years after she killed a teenage girl near Victoria. Ellard made the same request last month, saying she wanted to leave a prison in Abbotsford, B.C., to attend medical appointments and parenting programs following the birth of her child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 21 hr Dark Whatever 12
News Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ... Feb 21 need 2 flush some 1
News Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ... Feb 21 what a mess 1
News Don't go changing? Alberta MLA wants to drop da... Feb 21 Abby J 1
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir... Feb 20 Canadianstayhome 2
News Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump? Feb 20 Canadianstayhome 3
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,562 • Total comments across all topics: 279,186,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC