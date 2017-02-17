Closures hit Trans-Canada, while slick conditions exist on other routes
As of 5:30 a.m., Highway 1 is closed 28 kilometres west of Salmon Arm in both directions because of a vehicle accident. No detour is available and there is no estimated time of the route reopening.
