Clark begins Vancouver Island election push

Premier Christy Clark held her first official election campaign event of 2017 Wednesday, introducing the BC Liberal Party's Vancouver Island team of candidates and vowing to turn around the NDP's dominance of Island seats. Clark featured the latest candidate, Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins, who is seeking to replace retiring NDP MLA Maurine Karagianis in Esquimalt-Metchosin in the provincial election scheduled for May 9. The event demonstrated the uphill battle facing Clark as she seeks to lead the BC Liberals to a fifth straight election victory.

