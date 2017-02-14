Cineplex hosts 'Sharkwater' screenings in tribute to filmmaker Rob Stewart
Cineplex will honour the late Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart by hosting screenings of his documentary "Sharkwater" in support of charity at select theatres next week. "Sharkwater - A Tribute to Rob Stewart" events will be held on Feb. 25 in Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, B.C., Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa, Oakville, Ont., London, Ont., Windsor, Ont., Montreal, Halifax, Charlottetown and St. John's, N.L. Free tickets will be available at the box office of participating theatres in exchange for a donation to WWF-Canada, with all funds to be directed toward continuing the work of the late Toronto conversationist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir...
|Feb 11
|Flash
|1
|Is it Freedom 85 for today's fortysomethings?
|Feb 9
|Frosty
|1
|Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh...
|Feb 8
|others-say
|1
|CP Railway crossings getting minor repairs (May '14)
|Feb 7
|Carol
|4
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|Feb 7
|highway391north - MB
|21
|Video and Slideshow: Federal government signs l...
|Feb 7
|Meanwhile
|2
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Feb 6
|Cadaverously old ...
|8
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC