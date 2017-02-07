Chilliwack snowboarding video earns A...

Chilliwack snowboarding video earns ABC News attention

Read more: Agassiz Harrison Observer

A young Chilliwack man's snowboarding stunt on the weekend is receiving a lot of attention thanks to a viral video re-broadcast by ABC News in the U.S. The interest came as a big surprise to Keaton Haraga who has been posting videos via social media of he and his friends being pulled on snowboards behind a pickup truck on local snow-covered roads. Man snowboards through the streets of Chilliwack, British Columbia, after over 30 inches of snow fell on the area.

