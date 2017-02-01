Chilliwack Muslim says Quebec terror attack sparks calls for understanding
Sunday's deadly terrorist attack on a Quebec City mosque has only reinforced the need for more understanding of the Muslim faith, according to the Chilliwack organizer of an upcoming public event at Abbotsford's own Islamic centre. With a click of a Facebook button Friday evening, Adnan Bhat created the first Open Mosque Day at the Abbotsford Islamic Centre.
