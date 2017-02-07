Charges dropped against man in Sooke ...

Charges dropped against man in Sooke shooting case

Read more: Goldstream Gazette

Crown counsel has dropped charges against a man in connection with a drive-by shooting in Sooke last summer that was followed by a manhunt on the West Shore . Dustin David Brown, 21, had been charged with occupying a vehicle knowing there was a firearm in it.

British Columbia

