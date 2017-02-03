Charges dropped against man after Sooke shooting
The shooting took place on Ella Road in Sooke on June 14. Two men, whose identities are protected by a court order, were taken to hospital. Brown's co-accused, Joshua Lafleur, 25, and Damien Medwedrich, 21, were captured after a five-day manhunt that shut down Thetis Lake Regional Park and prompted several nearby elementary schools to lock their doors and keep students inside.
