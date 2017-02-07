Census 2016: Canada's big cities home...

Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big share of 35 million Canadians

There are 1 comment on the Chilliwack Times story from 10 hrs ago, titled Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big share of 35 million Canadians. In it, Chilliwack Times reports that:

In some ways a victim of his own success, the mayor of Kelowna has been struggling in recent years to rein in his city as it slowly spreads across the B.C. interior, testing his ability to provide core municipal services and build badly needed infrastructure. Nor is the city's middle-aged spread at all unique, according to the 2016 census data released Wednesday: Canada's population of 35.15 million is settling in the bigger cities, ensuring they and their suburban neighbours keep growing, while small cities get smaller.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
others-say

Toronto, Canada

#1 8 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/ca/halton-hills-on...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CP Railway crossings getting minor repairs (May '14) Tue Carol 4
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Tue highway391north - MB 21
News Video and Slideshow: Federal government signs l... Tue Meanwhile 2
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Mon Cadaverously old ... 8
News Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08) Feb 5 WyldBoii 27
News Trudeau invited to his 'favourite spot in Canada' Feb 4 watch 4 WereWolves 1
News Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child ... Feb 4 no Wynne situatio... 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,681,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC