Canadian school boards question trips...

Canadian school boards question trips to U.S. as travel ban debate continues

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Schools across Canada are grappling with the uncertainty of U.S. travel restrictions and how that affects upcoming student trips across the border. A travel ban instituted by President Donald Trump on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries and Syrian refugees may be on hold as it works its way through the U.S. justice system, but Canadian schools remain concerned with how foreign-born students will be treated at the border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 11 hr Dark Whatever 12
News Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ... Feb 21 need 2 flush some 1
News Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ... Feb 21 what a mess 1
News Don't go changing? Alberta MLA wants to drop da... Feb 21 Abby J 1
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir... Feb 20 Canadianstayhome 2
News Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump? Feb 20 Canadianstayhome 3
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,303 • Total comments across all topics: 279,176,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC