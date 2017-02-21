Canada's rural physicians offer propo...

Canada's rural physicians offer proposals for equal access to high quality care

17 hrs ago Read more: The News

The Rural Road Map for Action includes four major directions aimed at ensuring the 18 per cent of Canadians living outside urban centres have equal access to high quality health care. The strategy offers proposals to strengthen the network of specialists and other care providers, helping rural doctors offer the best care for patients and communities, despite geographical challenges.

British Columbia

