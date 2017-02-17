Call for volunteers to help with Metro Vancouver's homeless count
The BC Non-Profit Housing Association and its partners are seeking volunteers to help with the 2017 Homeless Count in Metro Vancouver on March 7 and 8. Some 1,200 volunteers are needed to conduct the count, and there is a specific need for volunteers in the Surrey, Burnaby, New Westminster and North Shore areas of Metro Vancouver. "The homeless count is a key part of the effort to eliminate homelessness," said Kishone Roy, CEO of BCNPHA.
