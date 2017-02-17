Business improving for Abbotsford com...

Business improving for Abbotsford companies

Business was getting better at two-thirds of companies visited during the city's second Business Walks event last year. The program saw dozens of volunteers conduct more than 125 short interviews with business owners and managers over three days in late November and early December.

British Columbia

