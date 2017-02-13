British Columbians reflect on the meaning of Family Day

In Vancouver, some people made use of the day off to take part in fun events around town - and we took the opportunity to ask people out and about during the mid-winter holiday events what family means to them. Fidel, Jeanetta and Addy Arellano, pictured below, say that family is all about bonding because spending their free time together is when they have a chance to really connect.

