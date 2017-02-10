Boy with mystery broken bones has gen...

Boy with mystery broken bones has gene abnormality linked to pain insensitivity

A mother and her son from northern B.C., who can't be identified, pose for a photograph after being reunited in Vancouver, B.C., on December 6, 2016. A British Columbia boy who was seized twice by the Children's Ministry due to his mysterious broken bones has been found to have a rare gene abnormality linked to a condition that blocks all feelings of pain.

