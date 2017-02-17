Boil Water Notice for all users of th...

Boil Water Notice for all users of the Comox Valley water system

Due to the intense rainfall experienced last week, turbidity levels have risen in both Comox Lake and the Puntledge River. High turbidity can interfere with the chlorination process used to disinfect drinking water for the 45,000 residents served by the Comox Valley water system.

British Columbia

