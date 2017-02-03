Blast of winter continues to dump sno...

Blast of winter continues to dump snow across southern B.C.

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for many areas along the south coast and the southern interior of the province, including the Fraser Valley where flurries have been flying since Friday. The agency says another five to 10 centimetres of snow are expected to fall in area, which includes Abbotsford and Chilliwack, before easing off Sunday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) 4 hr Bare Bum Bomb Squad 19
News Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08) 13 hr WyldBoii 27
News Trudeau invited to his 'favourite spot in Canada' Sat watch 4 WereWolves 1
News Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child ... Sat no Wynne situatio... 1
News Students weighed down by school stress Sat Super Bowl 2morro... 1
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Feb 3 PILASTERs Proskat... 3
News Electoral reform process halted Feb 3 Willie 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,704 • Total comments across all topics: 278,606,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC