Blast of winter continues to dump snow across southern B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for many areas along the south coast and the southern interior of the province, including the Fraser Valley where flurries have been flying since Friday. The agency says another five to 10 centimetres of snow are expected to fall in area, which includes Abbotsford and Chilliwack, before easing off Sunday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Bare Bum Bomb Squad
|19
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|13 hr
|WyldBoii
|27
|Trudeau invited to his 'favourite spot in Canada'
|Sat
|watch 4 WereWolves
|1
|Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child ...
|Sat
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Students weighed down by school stress
|Sat
|Super Bowl 2morro...
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
|Electoral reform process halted
|Feb 3
|Willie
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC