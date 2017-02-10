Black Press Extreme Career Fair opens...

Black Press Extreme Career Fair opens doors

12 hrs ago

From high school students looking to start their career to those seeking a career change, the Black Press Extreme Career Fair offers something for everyone. Prospective employees from Campbell River to Nanaimo have come to the Florence Filberg Centre and the Native Sons Hall in Courtenay, to meet with a variety of employers, post-secondary schools and agencies.

