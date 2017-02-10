Black Press Extreme Career Fair opens doors
From high school students looking to start their career to those seeking a career change, the Black Press Extreme Career Fair offers something for everyone. Prospective employees from Campbell River to Nanaimo have come to the Florence Filberg Centre and the Native Sons Hall in Courtenay, to meet with a variety of employers, post-secondary schools and agencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nanaimo News Bulletin.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it Freedom 85 for today's fortysomethings?
|22 hr
|Frosty
|1
|Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh...
|Feb 8
|others-say
|1
|CP Railway crossings getting minor repairs (May '14)
|Feb 7
|Carol
|4
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|Feb 7
|highway391north - MB
|21
|Video and Slideshow: Federal government signs l...
|Feb 7
|Meanwhile
|2
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Feb 6
|Cadaverously old ...
|8
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|Feb 5
|WyldBoii
|27
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC