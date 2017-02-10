Betesh, jailed for Toronto shoeshine-boy murder, joins website to find pen pals

Saul Betesh, who's spent four decades behind bars for the high-profile 1977 killing of a Toronto shoeshine boy, has joined a matchmaking website that helps lonesome prisoners find companionship beyond the jailhouse walls. Betesh, convicted of first-degree murder in the sex slaying of 12-year-old Emanuel Jacques, has submitted his profile to a website called Canadian Inmates Connect Inc. In the blurb, which was posted Sunday, he describes himself as a "druid bard" who enjoys playing role-playing games like Dungeons and Dragons, making art with stained glass, sewing quilts for charity, watching science fiction and working in the prison greenhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.