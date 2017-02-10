Betesh, jailed for Toronto shoeshine-...

Betesh, jailed for Toronto shoeshine-boy murder, joins website to find pen pals

14 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

Saul Betesh, who's spent four decades behind bars for the high-profile 1977 killing of a Toronto shoeshine boy, has joined a matchmaking website that helps lonesome prisoners find companionship beyond the jailhouse walls. Betesh, convicted of first-degree murder in the sex slaying of 12-year-old Emanuel Jacques, has submitted his profile to a website called Canadian Inmates Connect Inc. In the blurb, which was posted Sunday, he describes himself as a "druid bard" who enjoys playing role-playing games like Dungeons and Dragons, making art with stained glass, sewing quilts for charity, watching science fiction and working in the prison greenhouse.

