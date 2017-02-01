BC caribou protection effort extended

The B.C. government is budgeting $27 million to continue its caribou recovery program for another three years, including more pens to protect young calves and a continuing wolf kill program. Premier Christy Clark announced the funding at her government's annual natural resources forum in Prince George, acknowledging that some of the province's woodland caribou herds are declining and in danger of disappearing.

British Columbia

